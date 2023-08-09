Redmi Note 13 Pro+ tipped to get these features.. Check details

The upcoming release of the Redmi Note 13 series, including the anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro+, seems imminent. Following the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the new lineup is projected to consist of the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Now a tipster has provided insights into some essential specifications for the potential flagship, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These details encompass the display, camera configuration, and battery characteristics.

