Xiaomi has confirmed that its mid-range Redmi Note 13 5G series will launch in India on January 4. However, ahead of the Indian launch of the phone, its specifications and features have been leaked online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared the complete specs sheet for the Indian and global variants of the Redmi Note 13 5G series in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Redmi Note 13 5G specifications: The leaked specifications show that the Redmi Note 13 5G vanilla variant could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 * 1080 pixels. The smartphone is expected to come with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of processor, the mid-range phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on a 6nm process and paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks. The Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moreover, the smartphone could sport a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 16MP front facing camera.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G specifications: The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor based on 4nm process and based on an Adreno 710 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications: The higher-end Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. The smartphone could come in up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM variants and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage variant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

