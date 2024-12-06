Xiaomi India is all geared up to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series on 9 December. The lineup, which includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, promises to deliver cutting-edge features and has already generated significant buzz.

The devices were initially introduced in China in September and the Indian variants are expected to mirror their Chinese counterparts, with minor regional tweaks.

Amazon Confirms Redmi Note 14 5G Availability

Ahead of the official launch, an Amazon India microsite has confirmed the availability of the Redmi Note 14 5G on the platform. The listing showcases a design consistent with the Chinese version and confirms two striking colour options for the Indian market—black and white, both featuring a marbled finish. In China, a third blue colour variant is also offered, although it remains unclear if it will be available in India.

Key Features of the Redmi Note 14 5G (India)

According to Amazon and Xiaomi India's official teasers, the Redmi Note 14 5G will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The secondary and front camera configurations are expected to align with the Chinese version, including a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset is also teased to feature a vibrant display and enhanced privacy options, along with the inclusion of Xiaomi’s AI assistant, AiMi. If it follows the specifications of the Chinese model, the device will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Performance-wise, the Indian variant is likely to house the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC and an IP64-rated design, offering significant durability against dust and water. Powering the device will be a robust 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone is expected to ship with HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15.

Pricing Speculation and Variants

Pricing details have yet to be officially confirmed; however, earlier leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 5G could start at ₹21,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM models, with 128GB and 256GB storage, are tipped to cost ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!