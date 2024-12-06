Redmi Note 14 5G India launch: Key features, Amazon availability and expected prices
The Redmi Note 14 series by Xiaomi India is set to debut on December 9, featuring the Redmi Note 14 5G with a 50-MP camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Pricing is speculated to start at ₹21,999, with availability confirmed on Amazon.
Xiaomi India is all geared up to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series on 9 December. The lineup, which includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, promises to deliver cutting-edge features and has already generated significant buzz.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message