Redmi Note 14 5G India Launch Live Updates: Launch event begins soon

Redmi Note 14 5G India Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 14 series in India today with three devices; Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Apart from the mid-range series, Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Buds 6 and an outdoor speaker.
Redmi Note 14 Key Features:
Redmi Note 14 will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor.
On the optics front, the vanilla Note 14 could come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. There could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls on the front. The device is expected to have a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.
Redmi Note 14 Live: Redmi Note 14 Pro is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-range device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor.
For optics, the phone could house a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro shooter. It could sport a 50MP selfie shooter to the front. It could house a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Redmi Note 14 Live: The Redmi Note 14 series launch live event begins at 12noon and can be watched live from Xiaomi India's YouTube page. We have also embedded direct streaming link for Redmi Note 14 series below.
Redmi Note 14 Live: Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 vanilla variant could start at a price of ₹21,999 while the Redmi Note 14 Pro model could begin at ₹28,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, may start at ₹34,999.