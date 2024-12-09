Xiaomi India has unveiled the Redmi Note 14 5G, positioning it as a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 5G. Here is an in-depth look at how it stands apart from its predecessor and the new features it brings to the table.

Redmi Note 14 5G: What’s new?

The Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, a notable improvement over the Dimensity 6080 chipset in the Redmi Note 13 5G. This upgrade promises enhanced performance and efficiency, catering to power users and gamers alike.

The device also houses a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, ensuring extended battery life. By comparison, the Redmi Note 13 5G features a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support, making the new model more practical for heavy usage.

In terms of display, the Redmi Note 14 5G boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. This marks a significant enhancement in brightness and viewing experience over the Redmi Note 13 5G, offering users a more vibrant and responsive screen. Additionally, the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor adds a touch of modernity and convenience.

Camera enthusiasts may notice a shift in focus. While the Redmi Note 13 5G offers a 108MP primary sensor, the Redmi Note 14 5G opts for a 50MP SONY primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP secondary lens. Xiaomi has emphasised image processing and clarity over sheer megapixels, aiming for balanced, high-quality photography. Both models feature a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Pricing and Variants

The Redmi Note 14 5G is priced competitively:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹ 17,999

17,999 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹ 18,999

18,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹ 20,999

It is noteworthy that all these prices are the net effective prices. Xiaomi is also offering additional discounts through ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank card offers. The Redmi Note 14 5G will be available for purchase starting 13 December 2024 on Mi.com, Amazon, and authorised retailers.

Key Takeaways

While the Redmi Note 13 5G introduced significant camera advancements with its 108MP sensor, the Redmi Note 14 5G shifts focus towards a more balanced approach, prioritising performance with the Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and improved charging speeds. Its brighter AMOLED display and competitive pricing further enhance its appeal as a well-rounded mid-range smartphone.

For those seeking a feature-rich handset with the latest hardware, the Redmi Note 14 5G is a compelling option that clearly surpasses its predecessor in several key areas.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!