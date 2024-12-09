Redmi Note 14 5G launched in India with Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC: How is it different from its predecessor
The Redmi Note 14 5G has been launched by Xiaomi India, boasting a Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, a large battery, and a 50MP camera. Prices start at ₹17,999, with additional bank discounts, available from December 13, 2024.
Xiaomi India has unveiled the Redmi Note 14 5G, positioning it as a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 5G. Here is an in-depth look at how it stands apart from its predecessor and the new features it brings to the table.
