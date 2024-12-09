Explore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know
Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know

Livemint

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 6,200mAh battery. The Pro variant features a similar display, 50MP sensor, and 5,500mAh battery, both equipped with IP68 and IP69 waterproof ratings.

Redmi Note 14 Pro series features IP68 and IP69 rating.
Redmi Note 14 Pro series features IP68 and IP69 rating.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display and IP68 + IP69 rating. The two phones will compete in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market, taking competition to the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more.

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 5G India Launch Live

Redmi Note Pro+ specifications:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, there is a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The phone is packed with a massive 6,200mAh battery and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the back.

Redmi Note 14 Pro specifications: 

Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone comes in a vegan leather finish.

For optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is packed with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Like the Note 14 Pro+, the Redmi Note 14 Pro gets IP68 + IP69 rating and can handle being submerged in water up to 1.5 metres.

Redmi Note 14 Pro series price: 

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at a price of 30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, 32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. 

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 26,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Published: 09 Dec 2024, 01:18 PM IST
