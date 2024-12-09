Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India: Price, specs and all you need to know
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 6,200mAh battery. The Pro variant features a similar display, 50MP sensor, and 5,500mAh battery, both equipped with IP68 and IP69 waterproof ratings.
Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display and IP68 + IP69 rating. The two phones will compete in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market, taking competition to the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more.