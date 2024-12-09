Redmi Note 14 Pro+ boasts a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 50MP camera, and 6,200mAh battery. The Pro variant features a similar display, 50MP sensor, and 5,500mAh battery, both equipped with IP68 and IP69 waterproof ratings.

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display and IP68 + IP69 rating. The two phones will compete in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market, taking competition to the likes of OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, Motorola and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 5G India Launch Live

Redmi Note Pro+ specifications: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, there is a 50MP Lighthunder 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is packed with a massive 6,200mAh battery and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, There is also Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the back.

Redmi Note 14 Pro specifications: Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67 inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone comes in a vegan leather finish.

For optics, there is a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is packed with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Like the Note 14 Pro+, the Redmi Note 14 Pro gets IP68 + IP69 rating and can handle being submerged in water up to 1.5 metres.

Redmi Note 14 Pro series price: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at a price of ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.