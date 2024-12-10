Redmi Note 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Which is the best phone under ₹30,000?
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India offers robust features including Gorilla Glass and high battery capacity. Compared to Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra, it showcases competitive pricing and specifications, assisting buyers in the mid-range market.
Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup in India at an event on December 9. Out of the three devices, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has probably received the most upgrades with an IP68 + IP69 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both the front and back. We compared the new phone with some of the top phones in the mid-range category, namely the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra in order to find out which is the top phone under the ₹30,000 price point.