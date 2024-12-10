Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 Pro+ launched in India offers robust features including Gorilla Glass and high battery capacity. Compared to Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra, it showcases competitive pricing and specifications, assisting buyers in the mid-range market.

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup in India at an event on December 9. Out of the three devices, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has probably received the most upgrades with an IP68 + IP69 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both the front and back. We compared the new phone with some of the top phones in the mid-range category, namely the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Vivo T3 Ultra in order to find out which is the top phone under the ₹30,000 price point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Vivo T3 Ultra: Price comparison Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. With bank offers, the phone can be bought for ₹29,999. Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, starts at a price of ₹ ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T3 Ultra is listed at ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128BB storage model and can be bought for ₹29,999 by taking advantage of the bank offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola has the upper hand on the two due to the higher storage with the base variant but Vivo is overall better positioned due to the use of faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications: Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed. The phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and immersive visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array, while a 50 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. A 4500 mAh battery, coupled with Turbo Power Charging and a USB Type-C port, ensures efficient power management and swift charging.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ specifications: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Note 14 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and supports 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto lens. On the front, there is 20MP shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.