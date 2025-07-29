Redmi Note 14 SE 5G launched in India with 5110mAh battery, priced under ₹15,000: Specifications, features and more

As part of its 15th global anniversary and 11 years of presence in the Indian market, Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G, a new addition to its existing Note 14 smartphone line-up. The device will be available from 7 August 2025 through Mi.com, Flipkart, and authorised Xiaomi retail outlets.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Specifications and features The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 2100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also incorporates an in-screen fingerprint sensor, marking a shift in biometric security from physical sensors in previous budget models.

Catering to media consumption needs, the device includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature increasingly absent in many new smartphone releases. The phone aims to support users engaged in audio-heavy tasks such as streaming or gaming.

In terms of optics, the handset is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilisation, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a macro sensor. The triple camera set-up is expected to handle a range of photography requirements, from wide-angle shots to close-ups.

Advertisement

Also Read | Xiaomi 16 Pro series tipped to launch with a compact phone soon

Powering the phone is a 5110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Xiaomi claims this will allow extended usage while reducing the time spent plugged in.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is being manufactured locally, continuing Xiaomi’s efforts to produce its smartphone line-up in India. It joins three other models in the current Note 14 series: the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G, and Note 14 5G.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Pricing in India Offered in three colour options: Crimson Red, Mystique White, and Titan Black, the phone is available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It is priced at ₹14,999, with a limited-period ₹1,000 discount available on all major bank cards, bringing the effective starting price to ₹13,999.