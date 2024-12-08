Redmi Note 14 series launching in India tomorrow: Price, specs and everything expected
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series launches tomorrow in India, comprising the Note 14, Pro, and Pro+ models. Anticipated prices range from ₹21,999 to ₹34,999, with notable features including AMOLED displays, MediaTek and Snapdragon processors, and large batteries.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its mid-range Redmi Note 14 series in India tomorrow. Just like last year, the Redmi Note series will comprise of three devices - Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 14 Pro series.