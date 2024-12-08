Xiaomi is all set to launch its mid-range Redmi Note 14 series in India tomorrow. Just like last year, the Redmi Note series will comprise of three devices - Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 14 Pro series.

Redmi Note 14 India price:

Leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 vanilla variant could start at a price of ₹21,999 while the Redmi Note 14 Pro model could begin at ₹28,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, may start at ₹34,999.

Redmi Note 14 expected specifications:

Redmi Note 14 will likely feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor.

On the optics front, the vanilla Note 14 could come with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary shooter. There could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls on the front. The device is expected to a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro expected specifications:

Redmi Note 14 Pro is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-range device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor.

For optics, the phone could house a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro shooter. It could sport a 50MP selfie shooter to the front. It could house a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ expected specifications:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ could also come with the same 6.67inch 1.5K AMOLED display as the Pro variant. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

The Note 14 Pro+ may come with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. To the front, there could be a 20MP selfie shooter like the Pro variant.

The mid-range device could house a massive 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. All three Redmi Note 14 series variants are likely to run on HyperOS based on Android 14.

