Redmi Note 15 5G confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs, launch date and more

The Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India, likely on January 6. The phone is likely to feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, IP68 rating, and a 108MP camera. 

Aman Gupta
Updated9 Dec 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Redmi Note 15 will soon launch in India
Redmi Note 15 will soon launch in India

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Redmi Note 15 series will be making its debut in India soon. The company has not given a confirmed timeline for the launch of new mid-range lineup but it is likely that the phone could debut early next month.

You may be interested in

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G

  • CheckCrimson Red (Crimson Art)
  • Check6GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage

₹14999

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Oppo A6x 5G

Oppo A6x 5G

  • CheckOlive Green
  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check64GB/128GB Storage
mazon

₹12499

₹14499

Get This

Realme P4x

Realme P4x

  • CheckMatte Silver
  • Check8GB (Expand Up to 18GB) RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹15999

Check Details

Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • CheckGrey
  • Check4GB / 6GB / 8GBRAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage

₹12499

Check Details

Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • CheckMidnight Black
  • Check6GB / 8GB RAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage

₹14999

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

  • CheckLikely Arctic White
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage

₹24990

Check Details

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Discount

11% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹24999

₹27999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro

Oppo F31 Pro

  • CheckGemstone Blue
  • Check8GB or 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
mazon

₹27999

₹31999

Get This

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Realme P4 Pro 5G

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹24999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | POCO C85 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Price, specs and more

The teaser on the official Redmi India page shares the update on the Redmi Note 15 5G 108MP MasterPixel Edition, which could be the base variant in the mid-range lineup. Meanwhile, multiple tipsters claim that the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus could be launched after the launch of Note 15.

The Chinese smartphone maker does not reveal a lot of the deatils about the Redmi Note 15 but given the way phone is placed in the teaser video, the slimness of the device could be one of the factors that could be marketed by the company. Moreover, the leaks on social media suggest that the phone may be debuting in India on 6 January.

Redmi Note 15 expected specifications:

Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED dsiplay with 120Hz refresh rate. It could also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device. While the Chinese variant of the Note 15 came with IP65 rating, leaks suggest that the Indian variant could come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes. In contrast, the Redmi Note 14 from last year came with just IP64 rating.

On the optics front, the phone may come with a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It could pack a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. It could pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 may follow in the foot steps of recently launched Redmi devices and run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, instead of the latest Android 16 running UI.

Redmi Note 15 expected price:

Redmi Note 14 started in India at a price of 18,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. While the ongoing shortage of memory chips has been leading to a hike in smartphone prices, leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 15 could still be placed around the 20,000 mark in India.

If that turns out to be true, the phone will compete against the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30, and Realme P4.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRedmi Note 15 5G confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs, launch date and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.