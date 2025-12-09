Redmi Note 15 5G confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specs, launch date and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Redmi Note 15 series will be making its debut in India soon. The company has not given a confirmed timeline for the launch of new mid-range lineup but it is likely that the phone could debut early next month.

The teaser on the official Redmi India page shares the update on the Redmi Note 15 5G 108MP MasterPixel Edition, which could be the base variant in the mid-range lineup. Meanwhile, multiple tipsters claim that the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro Plus could be launched after the launch of Note 15.

The Chinese smartphone maker does not reveal a lot of the deatils about the Redmi Note 15 but given the way phone is placed in the teaser video, the slimness of the device could be one of the factors that could be marketed by the company. Moreover, the leaks on social media suggest that the phone may be debuting in India on 6 January.

Redmi Note 15 expected specifications: Redmi Note 15 is expected to feature a 6.77 inch Full HD+ AMOLED dsiplay with 120Hz refresh rate. It could also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device. While the Chinese variant of the Note 15 came with IP65 rating, leaks suggest that the Indian variant could come with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes. In contrast, the Redmi Note 14 from last year came with just IP64 rating.

On the optics front, the phone may come with a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. It could pack a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. It could pack a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Redmi Note 15 may follow in the foot steps of recently launched Redmi devices and run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, instead of the latest Android 16 running UI.

Redmi Note 15 expected price: Redmi Note 14 started in India at a price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. While the ongoing shortage of memory chips has been leading to a hike in smartphone prices, leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 15 could still be placed around the ₹20,000 mark in India.