Redmi Note 15 5G India launch tomorrow: Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 108MP camera and price expectations

Redmi is gearing up to introduce the Redmi Note 15 5G in India tomorrow. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has already confirmed several key details about the device.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be launched in India on January 6 at 11AM IST. The smartphone will debut alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the country.

Display The Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi claims the panel can reach up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, making it suitable for outdoor usage. The display also supports Hydro Touch 2.0 and comes with TÜV Triple Eye Care certification.

In terms of durability, the phone carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. This means it can handle light rain and splashes, though it is not designed for full underwater use.

View full Image Redmi Note 15 will launch in India on 6 January

Processor Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 5G is confirmed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. Redmi promises up to 48 months of lag-free performance, positioning the device as a long-term option in the mid-range segment.

The phone will ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Colour options Design-wise, the handset features a square-shaped camera module at the rear, along with curved edges that should improve grip. The Redmi branding sits at the bottom of the back panel.

The phone measures 7.35mm in thickness, while the Iris Purple colour variant is slightly thicker at 7.4mm. Redmi has confirmed three colour options so far: Black, Blue and Purple.

Battery The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. Redmi also claims the battery is designed to retain performance for up to five years.

Cameras On the photography front, the smartphone will feature a 108MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera will support 4K video recording. Official teaser images suggest the presence of an additional camera sensor and an LED flash on the rear.

Expected price in India The Redmi Note 14 5G launched in India at ₹18,999, with the top variant priced at ₹21,999. The Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to sit close to the ₹20,000 mark. However, rising memory component costs could result in a slight price increase over its predecessor.

Alongside the standard model, Xiaomi is also set to introduce the Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition. Both smartphones will be available through an e-commerce platform and Redmi’s official website following the launch.