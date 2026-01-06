Redmi Note 15 5G launches in India today: When, where and how to watch the livestream

Redmi Note 15 5G launches in India today at 11 AM alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The mid-range phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 108MP OIS camera, 5520mAh battery with 45W fast charging, HyperOS 2, and IP66 water resistance. Here's how to watch the livestream.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Jan 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Redmi Note 15 will launch in India on 6 January.
Redmi is all geared up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 15 5G, in India today. The device will go head-to-head with competitors such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Realme P4 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed a number of specifications, giving a clear picture of what consumers can expect from the new handset.

How and where to watch the livestream

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be launched at 11 AM IST on 6 January, alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The launch event will be live-streamed, allowing viewers across India to watch the unveiling in real-time.

Display

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It comes equipped with Hydro Touch 2.0 support and TÜV Triple Eye Care certification for eye protection. The device also carries an IP66 rating for water and dust resistance, making it splash-resistant, though it is not designed for full submersion.

Design-wise, the Redmi Note 15 features a squarish camera island and subtle Redmi branding at the bottom. The back panel is gently curved, offering a more comfortable grip.

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which Redmi claims will provide up to 48 months of lag-free performance. The device is equipped with a 5,520mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. Redmi says the phone can deliver 1.6 days of battery life on a single charge and an overall battery lifespan of up to five years.

Camera

The Redmi Note 15 is confirmed to include a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), capable of recording 4K video. Teasers suggest the presence of additional camera sensors and a flash, though exact details have yet to be fully disclosed.

Software and colours

The smartphone will run HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and will have a thickness of 7.35mm, slightly higher at 7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant. Redmi has teased three colour options so far: Black, Blue, and Purple.

Expected pricing

The Redmi Note 15 is expected to be priced around 20,000, slightly higher than its predecessor due to rising memory chip costs. For context, the device launched in Poland last month at roughly 30,000 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 43,000 for the 8GB RAM/256GB version.

Key Takeaways
  • The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 108MP camera and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor for enhanced performance.
  • The phone's design includes a curved AMOLED display and is IP66 rated for water and dust resistance.
  • Live streaming of the launch event allows consumers to engage with the unveiling in real time.

