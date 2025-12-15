Redmi Note 15 5G processor, display, price range revealed ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed the processor and battery of the upcoming Redmi Note 15 model ahead of the phone's launch in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has also shared some other details about the Note 15, including the phone's charging capacity, IP rating, and price range.

Redmi Note 15 5G: What's confirmed so far? Redmi Note 15 has been confirmed to come with a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The processor is said to offer a 10% GPU boost, 30% CPU boost, and 48 months of lag-free performance.

The mid-range device will come with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS support and 4K recording. It will come with an IP66 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the phone should be able to withstand water splashes but not full submersion under water.

It will come with a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will offer 1.6 days of usage and is also claimed to offer up to five years of battery life.

The phone is also confirmed to run on HyperOS 2, and while the company does not explicitly mention Android version support, it is likely that the phone could come with Android 15 out of the box.

View full Image Redmi Note 15 processor

Redmi Note 15 5G price range: Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will come in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment. A new poster for the phone confirms it will be available to buy from Amazon.

Redmi Note 14 launched in India at a starting price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It seems likely that the new Redmi Note 15 will also be priced in the same bracket.

Redmi Note 15 expected specifications:

Redmi Note 15 has already been launched in a few select markets, which gives us a good idea of what to expect from the new mid-ranger.

Apart from the 108MP primary shooter, the phone comes with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also features a 20MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The device also comes with support for 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options, paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.