Redmi Note 15 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset launched in India: Price, features and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet in India. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery, while the tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Here's everything you need to know.

Govind Choudhary
Updated6 Jan 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Xiaomi on Tuesday launched two new products in the Indian market, the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet. (REDMI)

Xiaomi on Tuesday expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet. The new devices target the mid-range segment and are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipsets.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 15 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Xiaomi claims the chipset delivers a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 10% boost in GPU output compared to its predecessor. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and introduces HyperIsland, which offers dynamic widgets, floating windows, and quick glance features on the display.

Display, design and durability

The handset features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports Hydro Touch 2.0, allowing touch input even with wet fingers, and carries TUV Triple Eye Care certification. The display is protected against dust and water with an IP66 rating and comes with a pre-installed screen guard.

Measuring just 7.35mm in thickness and weighing 178 grams, Xiaomi claims the Redmi Note 15 5G is the slimmest Redmi Note device to date. It is available in Black, Mist Purple, and Glacier Blue colour options.

Camera and AI features

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 15 5G sports a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP secondary sensor. It uses Samsung’s HN9 sensor and MasterPixel technology to improve colour accuracy, low-light photography, and HDR performance. The phone supports 4K video recording and offers multifocal portrait modes.

AI-powered features include AI Erase and AI Remove Reflection, among others, aimed at enhancing photo editing and image clarity.

Battery and charging

The device is backed by a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, with the charger included in the box. Xiaomi claims the phone can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge and retain battery health for up to five years.

Redmi Note 15 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 15 5G is priced at 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for 24,999.

Sales of the Redmi Note 15 5G will begin on 9 January through Xiaomi’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other authorised retail channels across India.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: specifications and pricing

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and is offered in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants. The tablet starts at 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi model. The same configuration with Wi-Fi and 5G is priced at 27,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with Wi-Fi and 5G costs 29,999.

