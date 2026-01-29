Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ 5G launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series in the Indian market on Thursday. The new lineup includes two models, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. These devices will go on sale from 4 February 2026 through mi.com, Amazon India, and authorised retail outlets.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series: Specifications and features Cameras A key feature of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series is its 200MasterPixel camera system. Both models are equipped with a 200MP HPE image sensor, marking its first global deployment. The sensor uses a 1/1.4-inch format with an f/1.65 aperture and supports up to 4x optical-level in-sensor zoom.

Xiaomi says the camera system is designed to improve low-light performance and depth rendering across photography scenarios such as portraits, travel shots, and urban scenes. Additional camera features include ultra-clear portrait algorithms, Dynamic Shots 2.0, and direct sharing tools for social platforms. AI-based tools such as reflection removal and beautification are also included.

Battery Battery capacity is another focus of the new series. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. The standard Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G comes with a slightly larger 6,580mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Both devices include the charger in the box. According to Xiaomi, the batteries are designed to retain at least 80 percent capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, which the company equates to roughly six years of typical use.

Durability certifications and water resistance The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series is built on what Xiaomi calls the Redmi Titan Structure. Both models have received SGS Premium Performance Certification and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phones are rated for drop resistance of up to 2.5 metres and include reinforced internal structures and shock-absorbing layers. In addition, both devices carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water exposure.

Xiaomi says the phones can withstand submersion in water up to two metres for 24 hours and have been tested under TÜV SÜD smartphone water-resistance standards. The display also supports HydroTouch 2.0, allowing touch input to remain responsive when wet.

Processors The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and introduces the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system to the Redmi Note series for the first time. The company claims the cooling system improves heat dissipation during extended use such as gaming and video streaming.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, which Xiaomi positions as optimised for everyday tasks including browsing, navigation, streaming, and productivity.

Both models support Google Gemini and Circle to Search, while the Pro+ variant also includes Xiaomi HyperAI features.

Connectivity features The devices introduce Xiaomi Offline Communication, which allows kilometre-level voice transmission without cellular coverage. This feature is aimed at users in remote areas or emergency situations.

The Pro+ model also includes the Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner, designed to improve connectivity performance in challenging environments such as basements, elevators, and crowded spaces.

Both smartphones feature a 6.83-inch near-borderless display with a peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. The screens support 3,840Hz PWM dimming and carry triple TÜV certifications aimed at reducing eye strain.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series: Pricing, offers and availability The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with a launch price of RS 26,999 after bank offers. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, with an effective launch price of ₹34,999.

Pre-booking customers will receive a one-year screen replacement for both models. Buyers of the Pro+ variant will also receive a Redmi Watch Move at no additional cost.