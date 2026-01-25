Redmi Note 15 Pro launching in India on 29 October: Pre-order details, specs, expected price and more

Xiaomi has confirmed that the brand's latest mid-range device, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, will be launching in India on 29 January. Ahead of the launch of the device, Xiaomi has also begun the pre-bookings for the phone on Amazon while also sharing some key details about the device.

Redmi Note 15 Pro pre-bookings open: The Redmi Note 15 Pro pre-bookings page has now gone live on Amazon, confirming that the device will be available to buy on the e-commerce platform. The phone will be available to buy in three colour variants: Silver Ash, Carbon Black, and Mirage Blue.

Meanwhile, it will come in two storage options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage. The listing shows that customers can pre-book the upcoming device by paying a price of ₹1,990 and make the purchase between 10:00 AM and 11:59 PM on 3 February, which could potentially be the first sale date of the phone.

View full Image Redmi Note 15 Pro pre-booking page

Redmi Note 15 Pro expected specifications: The Redmi Note 15 Pro had already been unveiled globally earlier this month, which gives us a good idea as to what to expect from the Indian variant of the device.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The panel comes with support for Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The device comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Much like other Xiaomi phones released recently, the Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with the company's HyperOS 2 UI based on Android 15.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 200MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it houses a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. It also packs an IR blaster, a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding, and an IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Note 15 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging.