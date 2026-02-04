Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ goes on sale in India today: Price, launch offers and all you need to know

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series is going on sale from today. The Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ come with 200MP cameras, IP69K durability, over 6,000mAh batteries, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 15 Pro series.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ price and launch offers: The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It comes in Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue colour variants.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and ₹43,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant. It comes in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.

As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is offering a ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards.

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ specifications: Both the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 12-bit colour depth, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 810 GPU. Both phones come with support for 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 2.2 storage.

As for optics, both the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ come with a 200MP Samsung HP E shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, the Note 15 Pro comes with a 20MP shooter, while the Pro+ comes with a 32MP shooter.

Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ come running on Xiaomi’s own HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro+ comes with a slightly bigger 6,580mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.