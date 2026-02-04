Redmi Note 15 Pro, Note 15 Pro+ goes on sale in India today: Price, launch offers and all you need to know

Xiaomi's recently launched Redmi Note 15 Pro series is going on sale from today. The Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ come with 200MP cameras, IP69K durability, over 6,000mAh batteries, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage.
Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 15 Pro series.
15% OFF
₹22999₹26999
Get This
The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It comes in Carbon Black, Silver Ash, and Mirage Blue colour variants.
Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and ₹43,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant. It comes in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colourways.
As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is offering a ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI credit cards.
Both the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 12-bit colour depth, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and also features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 810 GPU. Both phones come with support for 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 2.2 storage.
As for optics, both the Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ come with a 200MP Samsung HP E shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, the Note 15 Pro comes with a 20MP shooter, while the Pro+ comes with a 32MP shooter.
Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ come running on Xiaomi’s own HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro comes with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Note 15 Pro+ comes with a slightly bigger 6,580mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro series comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.