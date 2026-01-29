Redmi Note 15 Pro series India launch today: Expected price, specs and features

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India today. The new smartphones could feature 6.83-inch AMOLED displays, 200-megapixel cameras, powerful chipsets and fast charging, with availability confirmed via Amazon India.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India today. (Redmi)

By Govind Choudhary

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in India today. The new smartphones, which have already debuted in select global markets, will be available for purchase via Amazon India following the launch.

Ahead of the event, Redmi has confirmed several key specifications, including large AMOLED displays and high resolution 200-megapixel rear cameras.

Launch time and availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be unveiled at 11:00 AM IST on Thursday. Xiaomi has been teasing the devices through its social media platforms and a dedicated microsite on its official website. Amazon has also gone live with a landing page highlighting the upcoming launch.

Expected price in India

Official pricing will be announced during the launch event. However, recent leaks suggest the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G could be priced at around Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is expected to start at approximately Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Colour options and configurations

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be available in Carbon Black, Mirage Blue and Silver Ash colour options. It is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be offered in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha and Mirage Blue shades, with multiple configurations including 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options.

Display and durability features

Both smartphones feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits. The screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Redmi has also highlighted the devices’ durability, confirming IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera and performance details

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. Full camera specifications are expected to be detailed during the launch.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and houses a 6,580mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 18W reverse charging.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

More details, including final pricing and sale dates, will be confirmed once the smartphones are officially launched later today.

