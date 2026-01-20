Redmi Note 15 Pro series specifications for India leak ahead of imminent launch: What to expect

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to debut in India later this month, with a fresh leak shedding light on the possible RAM, storage options and hardware details of the upcoming smartphones. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro were introduced in select global markets last month, and the Indian variants are tipped to closely mirror those models.

RAM and Storage Options for India According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be offered in three configurations for Indian buyers. These include 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and a top-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant.

The standard Redmi Note 15 Pro is expected to arrive in two options. Buyers may be able to choose between 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Specifications (Expected) The Indian variant of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is said to run Android 15 and feature a large 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. The screen is tipped to offer 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support are also expected, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. In terms of photography, it could house a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is tipped for selfies and video calls.

The device is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, along with 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications (Expected) The Redmi Note 15 Pro is also tipped to ship with Android 15 out of the box and feature the same 6.83-inch AMOLED display as the Pro+ model. The screen is said to support a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with identical Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Instead of a Qualcomm chipset, the Note 15 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC. Camera hardware is tipped to include a 200-megapixel Samsung primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The handset may be backed by a slightly larger 6,580mAh battery, although charging speeds are expected to be lower at 45W wired fast charging. Reverse wired charging at 22.5W is also said to be supported.

Durability and Audio Features Both smartphones in the Redmi Note 15 Pro series are expected to come with multiple dust and water resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support are also tipped to be part of the package.