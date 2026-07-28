Redmi Note 17 India launch date confirmed, 8,000 mAh battery revealed

Xiaomi has confirmed that its latest addition to the Redmi lineup, the Redmi Note 17, will be debuting in India on 6 August 2026. The Chinese smartphone maker has also set up a dedicated microsite for the phone while revealing two of its colour variants.

Redmi Note 17 launch date: The Redmi Note 17 will debut in India on 6 August at 12 noon. The launch event will be live-streamed via Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

The phone has been confirmed to come with an 8,000mAh battery while packing a squircle camera module on the back.

Redmi Note 17 expected specifications: The Redmi Note 17 debuted in China earlier this month, giving us a good idea of what to expect from its Indian sibling.

The Redmi Note 17 features a 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front while coming with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Xiaomi mid-ranger is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor with an Adreno 613 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also the option to expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

The phone runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 features a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It also features a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos branding and an IR blaster for controlling smart devices.