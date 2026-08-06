Redmi Note 17 launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi has expanded the Redmi Note lineup in India with the launch of Redmi Note 17. The new Xiaomi device comes with an OLED display, Snapdragon processor, 8,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 17.

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Redmi Note 17 price in India, availability The Redmi Note 17 is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

As part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 using Axis Bank, SBI or Kotak Bank cards, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 24,999.

The Redmi Note 17 will go on sale via Amazon India starting 12 August.

Redmi Note 17 specifications The Redmi Note 17 sports a 6.99-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and the Note 17 also comes with IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

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Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 is powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor paired with the Adreno 613 GPU. It comes with support for 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also an option to expand the storage via the microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 17 runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 with a promise of 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera that can shoot videos at up to 1080p.

The new Xiaomi device packs a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging.

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In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 17 features an in-display fingerprint scanner, an infrared sensor and a bottom-firing speaker.

Feature Specification Display 6.99-inch FHD+ OLED, 2396 × 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm) GPU Adreno 613 RAM 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable via microSD Software Android 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Rear camera 50MP (f/1.8) with LED flash Front camera 8MP (f/2.0) Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging, 22.5W reverse wired charging Security In-display fingerprint sensor Durability IP65 dust and splash resistance Audio Bottom-firing speaker Connectivity 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C Dimensions 169.7 × 79.14 × 8.45mm Weight 225g