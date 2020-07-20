Xiaomi today launched its third smartphone in the Note 9 series, Redmi Note 9 in India. The previous two devices in the series were Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. In comparison to these earlier launches, the Redmi Note 9 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the series and comes with a quad rear camera set-up.

Starting at a price of ₹11,999, the Redmi Note 9 will pose a stiff competition to the likes of Samsung Galaxy A21s, Vivo as well as Oppo A9.

Redmi Note 9 price and availability in India:

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 9 was launched at a starting price of ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant. Apart from that, the phone also comes in 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage at 13,499 and its top variant housing 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs ₹14,999.

The device comes in three colour options: Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey. Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 will be available in India from 12 noon of 24 July, Friday on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 9 specifications:

Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 9 comes with a quad-rear camera setup and a hole-punch display to begin with. In addition to that, the phone also houses a huge 5,020 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging as well as reverse charging support.

Avalaible online and in dedicated Mi Home stores across the country, the Redmi Note 9 comes with an Android 10 OS along with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio all in an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC processor. It also houses dual-SIM (nano) support and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Coming to the cameras, the device houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and another 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In the front, it houses a 13MP selfie camera.

Apart from the various storage options, the phone also comes with an expandable memory option of up to 512GB via microSD card in addition to a headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device.

