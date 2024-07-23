Redmi Pad Pro 5G launching in India on July 29: Expected price, specifications and everything we know so far
Redmi Pad Pro 5G confirmed with 12.1-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, 10,000mAh battery, and support for stylus and keyboard. Chinese variant priced at CNY 1,999.
Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India on July 29 alongside the Redmi Pad SE. Along with the launch announcement, Xiaomi also revealed a number of key specifications of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, including display, battery, software and more.