Xiaomi has confirmed that Redmi Pad Pro 5G will launch in India on July 29 alongside the Redmi Pad SE. Along with the launch announcement, Xiaomi also revealed a number of key specifications of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, including display, battery, software and more.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications:

Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Atmos and a quad speaker setup. The tablet is also confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 10,000mAh battery. It is said to have a standby time of 33 days and 12 hours of video playback. The tablet will run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS and will also include stylus and keyboard support.

Meanwhile, the tablet has already been launched in China, which should give us an idea of the tablet's Indian specifications. The tablet supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1.5TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. As well as the 10,000mAh battery, the Chinese variant also comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G price:

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 in China, which is around ₹23,000. Bear in mind, though, that this is the Chinese price and Redmi could decide to adjust the prices for the Indian variant.

