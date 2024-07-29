Xiaomi has launched its 2 new tablets in India: Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G with a starting price of ₹10,999. The tablets are likely to stir up competition in the budget and mid-range tablet segment, pushing new competitors from OnePlus, Realme and others.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G price:

Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts at a price of ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and goes up to ₹26,999 for the top end 256GB storage model. However, with an instant discount of ₹2,000 using ICICI and HDFC Bank cards, the price can be reduced to ₹22,999 and ₹24,999 respectively.

Meanwhile, Redmi Pad SE 4G is priced at ₹10,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model and goes up to ₹11,999 for the 128 GB storage variant. With an instant discount of ₹1,000 using ICICI Bank card holders, the price goes down to ₹9,999 and ₹10,999 respectively.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications:

Redmi Pad Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with an Adreno 710GPU for graphics-intensive tasks. There is support for 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Storage is also expandable up to 1.5TB via the microSD card slot.

The Pad Pro 5G has an 8MP shooter on the back and front. The tablet is powered by a massive 10,000 mAh battery, which can be fast-charged via a 33W charger included in the box. The tablet has an in-display finger sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad SE 4G specifications:

Redmi Pad SE 4G features an 8.7-inch HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The latest budget tablet has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front. The device is powered by a 6,650 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

