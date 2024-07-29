Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G launched in India: Price, launch offers, specifications and all you need to know
Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G have launched in India with a starting price of ₹10,999 and ₹24,999 respectively. The latest Xiaomi tablets are expected to increase competition in the budget tablet segment.
