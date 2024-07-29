Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G launching in India today: Expected specs, when and where to watch and more
Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G and Xiaomi 14 CIVI panda themed edition will be launched at an event from 12pm today. Prior to the event, let's take a deep dive into the expected specifications of these devices.
Xiaomi is all set to launch 2 new tablets Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G at an event today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that it will launch a special panda-themed edition of the Xiaomi 14 Civi today.