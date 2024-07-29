Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G and Xiaomi 14 CIVI panda themed edition will be launched at an event from 12pm today. Prior to the event, let's take a deep dive into the expected specifications of these devices.

Xiaomi is all set to launch 2 new tablets Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G at an event today. The Chinese smartphone maker has also confirmed that it will launch a special panda-themed edition of the Xiaomi 14 Civi today.

When and where to watch Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G launch? The Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G launch event will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube page today at 12pm. To save you the hassle, we have embedded a direct streaming link for the event below.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G expected specifications: Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to have a 12.1-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Atmos and a quad speaker setup. The tablet is also confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and comes with a 10,000mAh battery. It is said to have a standby time of 33 days and 12 hours of video playback. The tablet will run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS and will also include stylus and keyboard support.

Meanwhile, the tablet has already been launched in China, which should give us an idea of the tablet's Indian specifications. The tablet supports up to 600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and supports up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1.5TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. As well as the 10,000mAh battery, the Chinese variant also comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Redmi Pad SE 4G expected specifications: As per tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, Redmi Pad SE 4G is likely to feature an 8.7-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels. It could be powered by the Helio G99 processor and come with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The tablet is likely to feature a 6,650 mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Atmos tuned speakers and run on the latest Android 14 operating system. It could feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5 MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

