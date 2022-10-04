Redmi Pad tablet with 90Hz refresh rate launched in India: Check price and specs

Redmi Pad price and specifications

Redmi Pad comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The tablet’s base model has 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another variant is equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It carries a price tag of ₹17,999. The tablet’s top-end model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. The variants can be purchased at ₹19,999. As part of the introductory offer, the tablet’s all three models will retail at ₹12,999 (3GB), ₹14,999 (4GB) and ₹16,999 (6GB). The company is also giving 10% bank discount on the tablet.