Redmi Pad tablet with 90Hz refresh rate launched in India: Check price and specs

Redmi Pad has three variants. As part of the introductory offer, the tablet’s all three models will retail at ₹12,999 (3GB), ₹14,999 (4GB) and ₹16,999 (6GB).
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched its first budget category tablet in India. Dubbed Redmi Pad, the tablet comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The tablet is claimed to deliver an all-day battery life and is equipped with quad speakers for audio. The launch comes ahead of Diwali festive season and will be available from October 5 in the country.
Redmi Pad features
Redmi Pad comes with a 10.61-inch 2K display with 2000x1200 pixel resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and has 400 nits of peak brightness. The device is offered in three colour options- Moonlight Silver, Graphite Grey, and Mint Green.
The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM. Redmi Pad offers up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage capacity. There is a 8MP front camera with 105 degree field of view. On the rear, users will get an 8MP camera sensor with full HD video recording.
Redmi Pad is backed by a 8,000mAh battery. It comes with a USB Type-C charging port and has support for 18watt fast charging. The new tablet runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.2 along with WiFi for wireless connections.
Redmi Pad price and specifications
Redmi Pad comes with a starting price of ₹14,999. The tablet’s base model has 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another variant is equipped with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It carries a price tag of ₹17,999. The tablet’s top-end model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. The variants can be purchased at ₹19,999. As part of the introductory offer, the tablet’s all three models will retail at ₹12,999 (3GB), ₹14,999 (4GB) and ₹16,999 (6GB). The company is also giving 10% bank discount on the tablet.
