Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch debuts in India: Price and features

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch debuts in India: Price and features2 min read . 03:19 PM IST
- Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has expanded its TV product portfolio in India. The company has launched Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 in the country with Fire OS 7. Redmi Fire TV carries a price tag of ₹13,999.
The company has announced an offer price of ₹11,999. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch can be purchased via Amazon and Mi.com. It will be up for grabs from March 21 at 12pm. Redmi has also announced various bank offers on the purchase of smart TV.
Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics. The TV runs on Fire OS7 with features like smart hub control, multiple viewing profiles, and watch history.
The TV is equipped with a HD-Ready screen with Vivid Picture Engine technology. For audio, the new Redmi TV comes with 20watt speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology.
Redmi Fire TV comes with a built-in Alexa. It has a bezel-less design and offers dual band WiFi with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The TV also comes with support for Apple Airplay and Miracast.
The new Redmi TV comes with a remote featuring a dedicated Alexa button and a mute button. It also has dedicated quick launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music.
Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Product Head, Xiaomi India, said," Keeping true to our promise of “Innovation for Everyone", we at Xiaomi India are consistently aiming to reinvent consumers' Smart TV viewing experience. Through this collaboration with Amazon, we are excited to bring together the legacy and trust of the two powerhouses to our consumers. With its best-in-class display, sound performance, and Fire TV built-in, Redmi Smart Fire TV will surely elevate the consumer's viewing experience."
“With this addition to our portfolio, we hope to build the momentum of providing our consumers with the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative and affordable smart TV experiences, with the power of choice at their fingertips," he further added.
Anish Unnikrishnan, General Manager - Fire TV & Kindle, Amazon India, said “The Redmi Smart Fire TV offers a superior viewing experience that can be voice-controlled with Alexa to take the home entertainment experience several notches higher. We are excited to join forces with Xiaomi on this new journey and look forward to bringing new viewing experiences to Indian viewers. Whether it is live cricket matches, movies on demand, TV shows, or live news channels, customers can access their favourite content seamlessly. I can’t wait for them to enjoy the best of audio and video specs from Xiaomi combined with the vast selection of content enabled by Fire TV in their homes."
