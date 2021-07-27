RedmiBook laptops finally have a launch date in India. Redmi India has put out a teaser confirming the launch date for the affordable range of laptops .

The RedmiBook will be launched on 3 August, according to the teaser shared by the company. Within the teaser, the company has also shared an image of a laptop which gives us an idea of what to expect from the design language.

RedmiBook laptops have been available in China since 2019 and will finally be unveiled in India. These will be the first laptops to be launched under the Redmi brand.

In the tweet from the official Redmi India handle, the company stated, "So, folks in the laptop team have been up to some shenanigans. They have been working on a top-secret project and a couple of scenes have leaked! We think you'll love to see what these guys have been up to!"

Going by the image shared in the teaser, the new laptop will be targeted towards an audience of students and those engaged in e-learning. The image showcases various icons showcasing learning attributes.

The laptop is expected to be priced aggressively considering the target audience and also to live up to the expectations from the Redmi brand. The laptop does feature considerable large bezels, especially in the bottom and top. However, the overall profile seems to be slim. The Redmi branding can be seen under the screen. The laptop will also come with a webcam.

There is no certainty as to which Redmibook model will be launched on 3 August but the company is expected to start with the most aggressively priced laptops. In China, RedmiBook is available with options for Intel chipsets as well as AMD.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.