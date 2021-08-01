Redmi to launch its first laptop this week: Expected features, specifications

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi is all set to launch its first laptop in India. The company will be conducting the launch event on 3 August. Redmibook laptop series was first introduced in 2019 in China and the product list has been expanding since then. Xiaomi has finally decided to launch the Redmi line-up of laptops in India and it is expected to sit below the Xiaomi Notebook range.

The new Redmibook will launch with a 15.6-inch screen that gets FullHD resolution. The laptop has been spotted in teasers shared by the company. In terms of design, Redmi is expected to opt for a low-profile minimalistic design. The Redmi branding will be present on the lid of the laptop as well as under the laptop screen. The device is expected to launch in a single Charcoal grey colour.

The laptop is expected to be priced aggressively considering the target audience and also to live up to the expectations from the Redmi brand. The laptop does feature considerable large bezels, especially in the bottom and top. However, the overall profile seems to be slim.

