Redmi Turbo 5 India launch soon: Expected specs, price, features and availability

Xiaomi is finally bringing the Turbo series to India and the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the first edition in this series will the Redmi Turbo 5. Now, Redmi hasn't officially given us a launch date for the phone yet but it is likely that the phone could debut sometime this month.

The Redmi Turbo 5 has been confirmed to be available via Amazon but it's not yet clear if the phone will be exclusive to Amazon or also be available on offline retail outlets.

The Turbo 5 has already debuted in China which already gives us a good idea on what to expect from the phone.

Redmi Turbo 5 specifications: The Chinese variant of the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. The screen supports Dolby Vision, 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor paired with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. This is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For optics, the Redmi Turbo 5 houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phoen a 20MP selfie camera capable of 1080p 60fps video recording.

The smartphone packs a massive 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W of wired fast charging. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meter of water for 30 minutes along with cold/hot water jets from any direction.

The phone also packs an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, NFC support and USB Type-C port for charging.

Specification Details Display 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED, 2756 x 1268 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm) GPU Arm Mali-G720 MC8 RAM 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Software HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Rear cameras 50MP Sony IMX882 primary with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 20MP selfie camera Battery 7,560mAh Charging 100W wired fast charging Water resistance IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Audio Stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio Connectivity 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, NavIC Dimensions 157.53 × 75.19 × 8.18mm Weight 204g

Redmi Turbo 5 expected price in India: In China, the Redmi Turbo 5 starts at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs. 28,126) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at are priced at 2,299 yuan (approximately Rs. 32,347), and the top-end 16GB + 512GB model costs 2,599 yuan (approximately Rs. 36,569).