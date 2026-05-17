Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which is the best gaming phone under ₹40,000?

The performance-focused mid-range smartphone segment is heating up, with OnePlus already launching the Nord 6 earlier in the year and Xiaomi now planning to introduce the Redmi Turbo 5 as well. While Xiaomi has not yet announced the pricing and specifications of the Turbo 5, the phone has already launched in China, giving us a fair idea of what it could offer.

Here's a look at how the two devices compare on paper.

Display: The OnePlus Nord 6 gets a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a higher 165Hz refresh rate and a slightly higher peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

However, both phones feature the same 1,800 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and pack a 1.5K AMOLED panel.

The smaller display also means that the Turbo 5 is slightly lighter and easier to hold at just 204g and 8.18mm thickness, compared to the Nord 6's 217g weight and 8.5mm thickness.

Performance: The Nord 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the Turbo 5 uses MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. Both phones support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On paper, both phones appear neck and neck, making it difficult to pick a clear winner without detailed benchmark testing.

Specification OnePlus Nord 6 Redmi Turbo 5 Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 60/90/120/144/165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits Protection Crystal Guard Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra GPU Adreno 825 Arm Mali-G720 MC8 RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Rear cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP ultra-wide 50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 32MP 20MP Battery 9,000mAh 7,560mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC 100W fast charging Water resistance IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Weight 217g 204g

Camera: Both phones come with a similar camera setup, packing a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the Nord 6 comes with a 32MP shooter with autofocus support (which helps keep your face sharp even at a distance) and support for 4K 30fps video recording, while the Turbo 5 comes with a 20MP shooter with support for 1080p video recording.

Again, the rear shooters appear evenly matched on paper, while the Nord 6 takes the lead in the selfie department.

Battery and charging: The Nord 6 packs a massive 9,000mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a smaller 7,560mAh battery that supports slightly faster 100W wired charging.

Software and connectivity: Both devices run on the latest Android 16 operating system, but with different custom skins: OxygenOS 16 and Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

Personally, I prefer the clean and feature-rich OxygenOS 16 because of its minimal first- and third-party apps on boot, lack of ads (so far), and a ton of useful features. However, this is more of a personal preference and could vary from user to user.