Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which is the best gaming phone under ₹40,000?

The performance-focused mid-range smartphone segment is heating up, with OnePlus already launching the Nord 6 earlier in the year and Xiaomi now planning to introduce the Redmi Turbo 5 as well. While Xiaomi has not yet announced the pricing and specifications of the Turbo 5, the phone has already launched in China, giving us a fair idea of what it could offer.

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Here's a look at how the two devices compare on paper.

Display: The OnePlus Nord 6 gets a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a higher 165Hz refresh rate and a slightly higher peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

However, both phones feature the same 1,800 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and pack a 1.5K AMOLED panel.

The smaller display also means that the Turbo 5 is slightly lighter and easier to hold at just 204g and 8.18mm thickness, compared to the Nord 6's 217g weight and 8.5mm thickness.

Performance: The Nord 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the Turbo 5 uses MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. Both phones support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On paper, both phones appear neck and neck, making it difficult to pick a clear winner without detailed benchmark testing.

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Specification OnePlus Nord 6 Redmi Turbo 5 Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 60/90/120/144/165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits Protection Crystal Guard Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra GPU Adreno 825 Arm Mali-G720 MC8 RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Rear cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP ultra-wide 50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultra-wide Front camera 32MP 20MP Battery 9,000mAh 7,560mAh Charging 80W SuperVOOC 100W fast charging Water resistance IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K, MIL-STD-810H IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Weight 217g 204g

Camera: Both phones come with a similar camera setup, packing a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the Nord 6 comes with a 32MP shooter with autofocus support (which helps keep your face sharp even at a distance) and support for 4K 30fps video recording, while the Turbo 5 comes with a 20MP shooter with support for 1080p video recording.

Again, the rear shooters appear evenly matched on paper, while the Nord 6 takes the lead in the selfie department.

Battery and charging: The Nord 6 packs a massive 9,000mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a smaller 7,560mAh battery that supports slightly faster 100W wired charging.

Software and connectivity: Both devices run on the latest Android 16 operating system, but with different custom skins: OxygenOS 16 and Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

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Personally, I prefer the clean and feature-rich OxygenOS 16 because of its minimal first- and third-party apps on boot, lack of ads (so far), and a ton of useful features. However, this is more of a personal preference and could vary from user to user.

Additionally, the Nord 6 brings support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 standards, compared to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Turbo 5.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in