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Redmi Turbo 5 vs OnePlus Nord 6: Which is the best gaming phone under ₹40,000?

The mid-range smartphone market is getting more competitive, with Xiaomi getting set to introduce the Redmi Turbo 5 which will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord 6. Here's a detailed comparison of both phones.

Aman Gupta
Updated17 May 2026, 03:36 PM IST
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Turbo 5
OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Turbo 5(Image generated with help from AI)
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The performance-focused mid-range smartphone segment is heating up, with OnePlus already launching the Nord 6 earlier in the year and Xiaomi now planning to introduce the Redmi Turbo 5 as well. While Xiaomi has not yet announced the pricing and specifications of the Turbo 5, the phone has already launched in China, giving us a fair idea of what it could offer.

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Here's a look at how the two devices compare on paper.

Display:

The OnePlus Nord 6 gets a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a higher 165Hz refresh rate and a slightly higher peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

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However, both phones feature the same 1,800 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and pack a 1.5K AMOLED panel.

The smaller display also means that the Turbo 5 is slightly lighter and easier to hold at just 204g and 8.18mm thickness, compared to the Nord 6's 217g weight and 8.5mm thickness.

Performance:

The Nord 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the Turbo 5 uses MediaTek's Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset. Both phones support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

On paper, both phones appear neck and neck, making it difficult to pick a clear winner without detailed benchmark testing.

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SpecificationOnePlus Nord 6Redmi Turbo 5
Display6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 60/90/120/144/165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits6.59-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits
ProtectionCrystal Guard GlassCorning Gorilla Glass 7i
ProcessorSnapdragon 8s Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra
GPUAdreno 825Arm Mali-G720 MC8
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
Storage256GB UFS 4.1256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
SoftwareOxygenOS 16 based on Android 16HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Rear cameras50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP ultra-wide50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultra-wide
Front camera32MP20MP
Battery9,000mAh7,560mAh
Charging80W SuperVOOC100W fast charging
Water resistanceIP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K, MIL-STD-810HIP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFCWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
Weight217g204g

Camera:

Both phones come with a similar camera setup, packing a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the Nord 6 comes with a 32MP shooter with autofocus support (which helps keep your face sharp even at a distance) and support for 4K 30fps video recording, while the Turbo 5 comes with a 20MP shooter with support for 1080p video recording.

Again, the rear shooters appear evenly matched on paper, while the Nord 6 takes the lead in the selfie department.

Battery and charging:

The Nord 6 packs a massive 9,000mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a smaller 7,560mAh battery that supports slightly faster 100W wired charging.

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Software and connectivity:

Both devices run on the latest Android 16 operating system, but with different custom skins: OxygenOS 16 and Xiaomi HyperOS 3.

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Personally, I prefer the clean and feature-rich OxygenOS 16 because of its minimal first- and third-party apps on boot, lack of ads (so far), and a ton of useful features. However, this is more of a personal preference and could vary from user to user.

Additionally, the Nord 6 brings support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 standards, compared to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 on the Turbo 5.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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