The Redmi Watch 3 Active is soon to be released in India, and the company's India website has already provided a teaser with some of its main specifications.

This smartwatch has already been introduced in global markets and features a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers various health suites, including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and multiple watch faces. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in two color options.

Redmi has officially announced that the new Redmi Watch 3 Active is scheduled for launch in India on August 1. The company has already made the launch page live on its official website, providing a glimpse of the design and key specifications.

Staying true to its global variant, the watch will showcase a rectangular dial with a metallic finish and will be available in two color options, namely Black and Gray. Moreover, the right edge of the watch will feature a pusher button for easy navigation and control.

In terms of features, as per the teased specifications, the new Redmi Watch 3 Active will boast support for Bluetooth calling in addition to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smartwatch will come equipped with 24x7 health monitoring sensors and offer a wide range of over 100 sports modes.