Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India on August 1. The smartwatch will feature a rectangular dial with a metallic finish, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring sensors, and over 100 sports modes. It will be water-resistant and offer a battery backup of up to 12 days.
The Redmi Watch 3 Active is soon to be released in India, and the company's India website has already provided a teaser with some of its main specifications.
Users can also choose from more than 200 watch faces to customize their experience. The watch will be water-resistant up to 5ATM, ensuring its durability even in aquatic environments. Additionally, it is expected to deliver an impressive battery backup of up to 12 days on a single charge.
Apart from the mentioned details, Xiaomi has not disclosed any additional specifications yet. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the Redmi Watch 3 Active will share similar specifications with its global variant. The international launch featured a 1.83-inch LCD display, boasting a resolution of 240×280 pixels and adjustable brightness of up to 450 nits.