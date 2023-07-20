comScore
Redmi Watch 3 set to debut in India with dual colour options. Here's what to expect

 20 Jul 2023

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Watch 3 Active in India on August 1. The smartwatch will feature a rectangular dial with a metallic finish, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring sensors, and over 100 sports modes. It will be water-resistant and offer a battery backup of up to 12 days.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active is soon to be released in India, and the company's India website has already provided a teaser with some of its main specifications.

This smartwatch has already been introduced in global markets and features a 1.83-inch rectangular LCD display. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers various health suites, including a blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and multiple watch faces. The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be available in two color options.

Redmi has officially announced that the new Redmi Watch 3 Active is scheduled for launch in India on August 1. The company has already made the launch page live on its official website, providing a glimpse of the design and key specifications.

Staying true to its global variant, the watch will showcase a rectangular dial with a metallic finish and will be available in two color options, namely Black and Gray. Moreover, the right edge of the watch will feature a pusher button for easy navigation and control.

In terms of features, as per the teased specifications, the new Redmi Watch 3 Active will boast support for Bluetooth calling in addition to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The smartwatch will come equipped with 24x7 health monitoring sensors and offer a wide range of over 100 sports modes.

Users can also choose from more than 200 watch faces to customize their experience. The watch will be water-resistant up to 5ATM, ensuring its durability even in aquatic environments. Additionally, it is expected to deliver an impressive battery backup of up to 12 days on a single charge.

Apart from the mentioned details, Xiaomi has not disclosed any additional specifications yet. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the Redmi Watch 3 Active will share similar specifications with its global variant. The international launch featured a 1.83-inch LCD display, boasting a resolution of 240×280 pixels and adjustable brightness of up to 450 nits.

 

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 12:55 PM IST
