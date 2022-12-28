Redmi Watch 3 with Bluetooth Calling launched: Check price, features and more

Redmi, a Chinese technology company, has launched its Redmi Watch 3 in China. This smartwatch features GPS, Bluetooth calling, and is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of battery life. It sports an AMOLED display. The Redmi Watch 3 weighs around 37 grams and features 200 customisable watch faces in several themes and styles.
Redmi, a Chinese technology company, has launched its Redmi Watch 3 in China. This smartwatch features GPS, Bluetooth calling, and is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of battery life. It sports an AMOLED display. The Redmi Watch 3 weighs around 37 grams and features 200 customisable watch faces in several themes and styles.
The Redmi Watch 3 is listed at a price of ₹CNY 499 which is approximately ₹5,900. It is available for purchase in Redmi’s homeground from Dec 28, 2022. This smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 70 percent and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch comes with a resolution of 390x450 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate and 341 pixels of per inch pixel density.
The Redmi Watch 3 is listed at a price of ₹CNY 499 which is approximately ₹5,900. It is available for purchase in Redmi’s homeground from Dec 28, 2022. This smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a screen to body ratio of 70 percent and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch comes with a resolution of 390x450 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate and 341 pixels of per inch pixel density.
This smartwatch from Redmi comes equipped with an-inbuilt microphone and speaker, along with support for Bluetooth calling. It provides a 24-hour SOS function and for emergencies, users can press the side button three times in order to dal emergency calls. Furthermore, it also has a high-end GNSS chip which adds precise control and support for a range of satellite systems. This includes Beidou BDS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.
This smartwatch from Redmi comes equipped with an-inbuilt microphone and speaker, along with support for Bluetooth calling. It provides a 24-hour SOS function and for emergencies, users can press the side button three times in order to dal emergency calls. Furthermore, it also has a high-end GNSS chip which adds precise control and support for a range of satellite systems. This includes Beidou BDS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.
Speaking of features, the Redmi Watch 3 offers support for more than 121 sports modes and can monitor 24 hour heart rate, SPO2, calories, deep sleep, blood pressure, breathing, and women's health cycles.
Speaking of features, the Redmi Watch 3 offers support for more than 121 sports modes and can monitor 24 hour heart rate, SPO2, calories, deep sleep, blood pressure, breathing, and women's health cycles.
In terms of battery backup, the smartwatch is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 12 days and it is offered with a magnetic charger. Moreover, the smartwatch offers NGC, 5ATM water resistance, voice control and more. It is offered in two colours which are Ivory White and Elegant Black.
In terms of battery backup, the smartwatch is claimed to provide a battery life of up to 12 days and it is offered with a magnetic charger. Moreover, the smartwatch offers NGC, 5ATM water resistance, voice control and more. It is offered in two colours which are Ivory White and Elegant Black.
The Redmi Watch 3 weighs around 37 grams and features 200 customisable watch faces in several themes and styles.
The Redmi Watch 3 weighs around 37 grams and features 200 customisable watch faces in several themes and styles.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi, a Chinese technology giant, has axed the prices of its Redmi K50i in India. The company is expected to launch its Redmi K60 series soon. Hence, Xiaomi has reduced the prices of both the variants of its Redmi K50i.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi, a Chinese technology giant, has axed the prices of its Redmi K50i in India. The company is expected to launch its Redmi K60 series soon. Hence, Xiaomi has reduced the prices of both the variants of its Redmi K50i.
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi K50i comes in two variants which are 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM priced at ₹25,999 and ₹28,999 respectively. After a price drop of ₹2,000, customers can buy these smartphones at ₹23,999 and ₹26,999 respectively.