Redmi has launched its latest wearable, the Watch 5 Active, in India. The new smartwatch boasts a robust zinc-alloy metal body and an IPX8 rating, ensuring water resistance. It features a large 2-inch rectangular display and promises a battery life of up to 18 days, making it a compelling option for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, thanks to its three-microphone system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and an integrated speaker.

Pricing

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is priced competitively at Rs. 2,799 in India. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM on September 3 through multiple channels, including the Xiaomi India website, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline Xiaomi retail outlets. Customers can choose between two color options: Matte Silver and Midnight Black.

Specifications

The smartwatch is equipped with a 2-inch rectangular LCD screen offering a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The display can be turned off by placing a palm on it and supports raise-to-wake and double-tap-to-wake features for added convenience. With more than 140 pre-installed sports modes and over 200 customizable watch faces, the Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a versatile user experience. Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, the device is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and includes Hindi language support.

In addition to its fitness tracking capabilities, the smartwatch features a built-in Alexa voice assistant, which assists in monitoring various health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep patterns, stress levels, and menstrual cycles. Users can sync their data with Strava, Apple Health, and the Mi Fitness (Xiaomi Wear) app.

The smartwatch's 470mAh battery supports up to 18 days of typical use or 12 days with more intensive usage. The watch is charged via magnetic pins and weighs 42.2 grams, including the straps.

