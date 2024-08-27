Redmi Watch 5 Active smartwatch with Alexa voice assistant launched in India: Price and specifications
The Redmi Watch 5 Active, now available in India for Rs. 2,799, boasts a 2-inch rectangular display, IPX8 water resistance, 18-day battery life, and Bluetooth calling. It features 140+ sports modes, Alexa integration, and compatibility with Android and iOS.
Redmi has launched its latest wearable, the Watch 5 Active, in India. The new smartwatch boasts a robust zinc-alloy metal body and an IPX8 rating, ensuring water resistance. It features a large 2-inch rectangular display and promises a battery life of up to 18 days, making it a compelling option for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, thanks to its three-microphone system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and an integrated speaker.