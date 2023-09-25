Reduce your carbon footprint with oil room heater: Top 8 picks of September 2023

Explore the evolution of room heaters and discover the top 8 oil room heaters for September 2023, known for energy efficiency, cost savings, low carbon footprint, long-lasting warmth, and quiet operation.

Room heaters have come a long way in Indian households. From traditional wood-fired furnaces to filament heaters and blower-based systems, the quest for efficient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly heating methods has been ongoing. Among the innovative heating options available today, oil room heaters have garnered significant attention for their unique functionality and a host of benefits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil room heaters, unlike their electric counterparts, operate on a different principle. They consist of a sealed chamber filled with diathermic oil that is heated using an internal heating element. This oil then radiates heat evenly into the room, creating a comfortable and cosy atmosphere. What sets these heaters apart is their exceptional ability to maintain warmth for an extended period, even after they are switched off.

So, what makes oil room heaters a preferable choice for many households? Firstly, they are remarkably energy-efficient, converting nearly 100% of the electricity into heat. This efficiency translates to cost savings, as they consume less electricity compared to traditional heaters. Moreover, their energy efficiency contributes to a reduction in carbon footprint, aligning with the growing concern for environmental sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond their energy-saving capabilities, oil room heaters offer the distinct advantage of providing consistent warmth over a more extended period. Unlike some other heaters that produce intermittent bursts of hot air, oil heaters ensure a steady and comfortable temperature, making them ideal for prolonged use, especially during chilly winter nights. Additionally, they operate quietly, eliminating the disturbance of noisy fans or blowers commonly found in conventional heaters.

In this article, we look at oil room heaters and present the top 8 picks for September 2023. We'll explore their features, benefits, and why they stand out as a superior heating solution. Whether you're looking to reduce your energy bills, decrease your carbon footprint, or simply enjoy a warm and peaceful ambience in your home, these oil room heaters offer an effective and efficient solution to keep you comfortable through the colder months.

1. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater The Morphy Richards OFR room heater, boasting 9 efficient fins and a 2000 Watts heating output, is a reliable heating solution for your room. Its oil-filled design ensures even and rapid heat distribution, swiftly elevating the room temperature. With an adjustable thermostat, you can effortlessly maintain your desired room warmth with this oil room heater. The inclusion of castor wheels and a mounting plate enhances mobility, allowing you to position the heater where you need it most. Additionally, it comes with a back cover and humidifier for added convenience. While its energy consumption is relatively low at 2000 Watts, it efficiently warms up your space. With a one-year warranty and ISI approval, this room heater offers both peace of mind and comfort during the colder months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 15500 Grams {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 1 year

Size Name: Standard

Pros Cons Efficient 9-fin design for rapid and widespread heating Relatively moderate heating capacity compared to some other models Adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control Lack of touch sensor for additional control options Castor wheels and mounting plate for easy mobility Includes a back cover and humidifier for added convenience

2. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater The Havells OFR 9-Fin 2400-Watt PTC room heater with fan is a dependable heating solution for those chilly days. With a powerful 2400 Watts heating capacity, it quickly warms up your room, ensuring a cosy and comfortable environment. Safety features like overheat protection and a tilt-over switch provide peace of mind while in use. The thermostatic heat control of this oil room heater allows you to fine-tune the temperature to your preference, enhancing convenience. Equipped with castor wheels, it's effortlessly mobile, making it easy to place wherever warmth is needed. Additionally, the cord storage and rear safety cover add to its practicality. While it consumes 2000 Watts of power, its PTC heater with a fan efficiently distributes heat, making this oil room heater an efficient choice for your heating needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 14402 Grams {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Output: 2400 Watts

Thermostatic Heat Control: Yes

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tilt-over switch {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Input: 230 V

Pros Cons Powerful 2400 Watts heating capacity for rapid warmth Slightly heavier than some other room heaters Safety features, including overheat protection and a tilt-over switch The power consumption is relatively high at 2000 Watts Thermostatic heat control for precise temperature adjustment Efficient PTC heater with a fan for even heat distribution

3. Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 13 Fin 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater The Bajaj OFR Room Heater is a versatile heating solution designed to provide full room warmth during winters. With its 13-fin oil-filled radiator, it delivers noiseless and efficient heating, ensuring you stay comfortable in the coldest months. This oil room heater offers personalized comfort with an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings, allowing you to tailor the warmth to your preferences. Safety is paramount, with features like safety tilt and an auto thermal shut-off to prevent overheating, providing peace of mind during use. Additionally, it boasts a 4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater for enhanced heating efficiency. With castor wheels for easy mobility and a 2-year warranty, Bajaj's reputation as a reliable brand in Indian households shines through in this oil room heater. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Radiant, Convection

Item Weight: 17500 Grams {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Output: 2900 Watts

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Safety Features: Safety tilt, auto thermal shut-off {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Castor Wheels: Yes

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Warranty: 2 Years {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Reliable and renowned brand in Indian households Heavier than some other room heaters due to its robust construction Powerful 2900 Watts heating capacity for full room warmth Higher power consumption at 2900 Watts, suitable for larger spaces Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings for personalized comfort Safety features, including safety tilt and auto thermal shutoff PTC ceramic fan heater for efficient heating

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater The Solimo OFR room heater, a product from Amazon Brand, offers efficient heating for your home. With a power-packed 2400 Watts and a 400 Watts PTC fan heater, it ensures rapid and uniform heating, making it perfect for those cold winter days. Its 9 large surface fins contribute to effective and consistent warmth throughout the room. You can fine-tune the temperature with three different heat settings on the oil room heater, addressing various heating needs. Safety is a priority with Class 1 protection and an adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control. This oil room heater also features a safety switch, adding to its family-friendly design. With cord storage and castor wheels for easy mobility, it's a versatile heating solution that combines convenience and performance.

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Item Weight: 12800 Grams

Heat Output: 2400 Watts

PTC Fan Heater: 400 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Safety Features: Class 1 protection, safety switch

Cord Storage: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Castor Wheels: Yes

Pros Cons Efficient 2400 Watts heating capacity for quick warmth Slightly heavier than some similar room heaters Powerful 400 Watts PTC Fan Heater for fast heating May not be suitable for very large rooms due to its heating capacity Three different heat settings for customized comfort Class 1 protection and safety switch for added security Cord storage and castor wheels for easy storage and mobility

Also read: Usha room heater to ease through winter: Top 9 picks of September 2023 5. Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater The Bajaj OFR room heater Majesty 9F Plus combines reliability, safety, and performance to deliver comfortable warmth during winters. With a 2000 Watts heating capacity and a 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, this oil room heater efficiently warms your space. Featuring an adjustable thermostat and three heat settings (800 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W), it offers personalized comfort tailored to your needs. Safety is paramount, with safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off mechanisms preventing overheating. The 9-fin oil-filled radiator ensures noiseless and even heating throughout the room, making it perfect for a peaceful and cosy environment. Additionally, castor wheels on this oil room heater enhance mobility, and its refrigerant and oxygen-free operation keeps it neat and clean. With a 2-year warranty, this Bajaj room heater is a dependable choice for winter warmth.

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Convection

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

PTC Ceramic Fan Heater: 400 Watts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Safety Features: Safety tilt, auto thermal shut-off

Castor Wheels: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Reliable and reputable brand with a 2-year warranty Relatively heavier due to its robust construction Reliable and reputable brand with a 2-year warranty May consume more power on higher heat settings Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings for customized heating Safety features, including safety tilt and auto thermal shutoff Noiseless operation and neat, oxygen-free heating

6. Borosil Volcano 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater The Borosil Volcano 13 Fin oil filled radiator room heater is your ideal companion for winter. With a robust 2900W power and 13 efficient fins, this oil room heater rapidly heats up your room, ensuring warmth spreads evenly. The adjustable thermostat and three heat settings provide precise temperature control, catering to your heating needs. What sets this heater apart is its noiseless operation, creating a peaceful environment for work, relaxation, or sleep. Its compact design allows for easy storage, making this oil room heater a versatile addition to any room. Advanced safety features ensure worry-free use. Moreover, it's an energy-efficient choice, optimizing productivity while saving energy. Stay warm and comfortable with Borosil's reliable and efficient room heater.

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heat Output: 2900 Watts

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Noiseless Operation: Yes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy-efficient: Yes

Pros Cons Powerful 2900 Watts heating capacity for rapid and wide coverage Relatively heavier due to its powerful heating capacity Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings for customized heating Limited colour options for aesthetic preferences Noiseless operation for a serene environment Compact design for easy storage Energy-efficient, saving on power consumption

7. De'Longhi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan The De'Longhi 12 Fin oil room heater with fan introduces a refreshing choice in the world of home appliances. It stands out with patented thermal slot technology, ensuring even and rapid room heating. Featuring an inbuilt fan, it provides quick and comfortable warmth, making it perfect for chilly days. Safety is paramount, thanks to dual thermostat technology, guaranteeing personal and family safety. The preassembled castor wheels on this oil room heater enhance storage and mobility convenience. Its sleek metal body with a glossy matt finish adds a touch of elegance to your space. With a moulded Indian 3-pin plug, it's ready to use. This De'Longhi oil room heater offers a reliable heating solution, backed by a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer. Explore the world of De'Longhi for your home heating needs.

Specifications: Power Source: Corded Electric {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Convection

Heat Output: 3 Watts

Operating Voltage: 22–24 Volts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Material: Metal body with plastic interface

Finish: Glossy Matt

Pros Cons Patented thermal slot technology for even and rapid heating Limited warranty compared to some competitors Inbuilt fan for quick and comfortable warmth Higher wattage may lead to higher power consumption Dual thermostat technology ensures safety Preassembled castor wheels for easy storage and mobility Sleek metal body with a glossy matt finish adds style to your space

8. Usha 4211 FU PTC U Shaped 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater The Usha 4211 FU PTC U Shaped 11 Fin oil room heater introduces innovative design for faster and more efficient heating. Its U-shaped fins, a new addition, significantly enhance heating efficiency, ensuring a cosy space in no time. Equipped with castor wheels, it's effortlessly movable, allowing you to position it wherever warmth is needed. Despite its powerful performance, it maintains a compact size, optimizing space utilization. With three heating positions and an adjustable thermostat, you have precise control over your comfort with this oil room heater. This heater's unique U-shaped fins contribute to 19% more heating efficiency compared to conventional models. Usha's commitment to quality and efficiency shines through, making it a reliable choice for your heating needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Brand: Usha

Special Feature: Electronic Thermostat

Colour: Black {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: Pedestal

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Power Source: Corded Electric {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Convection

Pros Cons Innovative U-shaped fins for faster and more efficient heating Limited colour options Easy mobility with castor wheels Can consume more power on higher heat settings Compact design for space optimization Three heating positions and adjustable thermostat for precise control 19% more heating efficiency compared to standard models

Best 3 features of oil room heater

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater Rapid heating with 9 fins Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels for mobility Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater Quick and even heating Overheat protection, tilt-over switch Thermostatic heat control, castor wheels Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 13 Fin 2900 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater 13 fins for wide coverage Adjustable thermostat, 3 heat settings Noiseless operation, safety features Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater 2400W for efficient heating 400W PTC Fan Heater for rapid warming Adjustable thermostat, cord storage, castor wheels Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater 9 fins for full room warmth Adjustable thermostat, 3 heat settings Noiseless operation, safety features Borosil Volcano 13 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 2900W of power for quick heating Adjustable thermostat, 3 heat settings Noiseless operation, easy storage and safety features De'Longhi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan Patented thermal slot technology Inbuilt fan for quick heating, dual thermostat Preassembled castor wheels, sleek design Usha 4211 FU PTC U Shaped 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater U shape fins for efficient heating Compact design, 3 heating positions Adjustable thermostat, castor wheels

Best value for money The Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 13 Fin 2900 Watts stands out as the best value for money. With 13 fins for wide coverage, three heat settings, and an adjustable thermostat, it offers customized heating at an affordable price. Its noiseless operation and safety features make it a practical and cost-effective choice for keeping your space warm during winters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023 Best overall product The De'Longhi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan earns the title of the best overall product. Its patented thermal slot technology ensures even and efficient heating. With an inbuilt fan for rapid warming, dual thermostat for safety, and preassembled castor wheels for easy mobility, it provides a top-notch heating experience. Additionally, its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room. This heater combines performance, safety, and aesthetics, making it the ultimate choice for reliable and stylish heating.

How to find the right oil room heater? To find the right oil room heater, consider factors like room size, heating capacity, and safety features. Measure your room's dimensions and choose a heater with adequate wattage for efficient heating. Look for adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings to customize your comfort. Ensure it has safety features like overheat protection and tilt-over switches to prevent accidents.

Mobility is essential, so opt for heaters with castor wheels for easy movement. Noise levels matter, especially for bedrooms or quiet spaces, so check for models with noiseless operation. Finally, consider brand reputation and warranty for reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : Are oil room heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Yes, they are energy-efficient as they continue to radiate heat even after being turned off, conserving energy. Question : Can oil room heaters be used in small rooms? Ans : Yes, they are suitable for small rooms, but ensure you choose the right size to avoid overheating. Question : Are oil room heaters safe to use overnight? Ans : Many modern oil heaters have safety features, but it's advisable to follow manufacturer guidelines and avoid leaving them unattended. Question : How do I clean and maintain an oil room heater? Ans : Regularly clean dust and debris from the fins, and follow the manufacturer's maintenance instructions in the user manual. Question : Can I use an oil room heater in a bathroom? Ans : It's not recommended as oil heaters are not designed for use in damp or wet environments.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!