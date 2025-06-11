Refresh your laundry routine this summer! Save up to 56% on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more

Don’t miss out on the biggest washing machine sale of the season! We’ve rounded up the best models available at unbeatable prices—perfect for upgrading your laundry setup without breaking the bank.

Amit Rahi
Published11 Jun 2025, 10:58 AM IST
Top washing machines at unbeatable prices in Amazon Sale
Top washing machines at unbeatable prices in Amazon Sale

Looking to upgrade your laundry routine without spending a fortune? You’re in luck! This season’s washing machine sale brings you top-rated models at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a compact washer for a small space or a powerful machine for heavy loads, there’s something here for every home and budget.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)View Details...

₹29,990

...
Get This

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details...

₹39,990

...
Get This

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details...

₹37,990

...
Get This

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)View Details...

₹10,690

...
Get This

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)View Details...

₹9,490

...
Get This
View More...

In this list, we’ve rounded up the best washing machines currently on sale, highlighting their key features, energy efficiency, and value for money. Don’t miss the chance to make your laundry days easier and more efficient—these deals won’t last forever! Let’s dive into the top picks worth considering.

Save up to 40% on Samsung washing machines in Amazon Sale

Samsung washing machines combine sleek design with cutting-edge technology. With up to 40% off, it's the perfect time to bring home a reliable, high-performance model. From eco-friendly options to smart features, there’s a Samsung washer to fit every need.

Choose from fully automatic front and top-load models, all offering efficient washing and durability. Don’t miss this smart savings opportunity.

Save up to 39% on LG washing machines in Amazon Sale

LG washing machines are known for their quality, silent performance, and innovative features. With up to 39% off, now’s your chance to upgrade to a trusted appliance brand without overspending.

From 6-motion direct drive technology to smart inverter motors, LG models deliver precision cleaning and longevity. Grab your ideal washer at a fraction of the cost today.

Save up to 31% on Whirlpool washing machines in Amazon Sale

Whirlpool offers versatile, family-friendly washing machines designed for deep cleaning and fabric care. With discounts of up to 31%, now’s a great time to take advantage of Whirlpool’s renowned reliability.

Whether you want an intuitive top loader or an energy-efficient front load machine, Whirlpool's smart sensors and load adapt features ensure great value and performance.

Save up to 45% on Haier washing machines in Amazon Sale

Haier’s washing machines offer compact efficiency and smart washing solutions for modern homes. With up to 45% off, you can experience quality performance at a surprisingly affordable price.

From anti-bacterial technologies to near-silent operation, Haier’s machines are perfect for small to mid-sized households. Don’t miss out on these value-packed deals.

Save up to 48% on Godrej washing machines in Amazon Sale

Trusted for decades, Godrej washing machines are a great blend of durability and simplicity. Now available at up to 48% off, they’re a smart buy for anyone looking to save on dependable appliances.

Enjoy features like tough stain removal, digital displays, and auto-restart in sleek, user-friendly designs. These deals won’t last long, so act fast.

Save up to 56% on Voltas Beko washing machines in Amazon Sale

Voltas Beko brings European-inspired efficiency and Indian practicality to your laundry room. With discounts up to 56%, you can enjoy premium washing at nearly half the price.

Perfect for households looking for energy-saving and hygienic wash cycles, these machines offer top value. Explore the range and get more wash for your money today.

Similar articles for you

Best 7 kg washing machines in 2025: Top options for fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machinesSimilar articles for you

Best washing machine (May 2025): Top 10 picks from leading brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch and Panasonic

Best fully automatic washing machines you should not miss: Top 10 options from Samsung, LG and more

Best 5 star washing machine in India 2025 for power saving and deep cleaning: Top 10 energy efficient washers to buy

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRefresh your laundry routine this summer! Save up to 56% on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more
MoreLess
FAQs
Voltas Beko is offering the highest discount, with up to 56% off on select washing machine models.
Yes, all featured models are available on Amazon for easy and secure online purchase.
Yes, all washing machines listed come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Details vary by brand and model.
Most models offer EMI options at checkout, depending on your payment method and eligibility.
The sale includes front load, top load, and semi-automatic washing machines across various capacities.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.