Refresh your laundry routine this summer! Save up to 56% on Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more

Looking to upgrade your laundry routine without spending a fortune? You’re in luck! This season’s washing machine sale brings you top-rated models at unbeatable prices. Whether you need a compact washer for a small space or a powerful machine for heavy loads, there’s something here for every home and budget.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)View Details
₹29,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details
₹39,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)View Details
₹10,690
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)View Details
₹9,490
In this list, we’ve rounded up the best washing machines currently on sale, highlighting their key features, energy efficiency, and value for money. Don’t miss the chance to make your laundry days easier and more efficient—these deals won’t last forever! Let’s dive into the top picks worth considering.
Samsung washing machines combine sleek design with cutting-edge technology. With up to 40% off, it's the perfect time to bring home a reliable, high-performance model. From eco-friendly options to smart features, there’s a Samsung washer to fit every need.
Choose from fully automatic front and top-load models, all offering efficient washing and durability. Don’t miss this smart savings opportunity.
LG washing machines are known for their quality, silent performance, and innovative features. With up to 39% off, now’s your chance to upgrade to a trusted appliance brand without overspending.
From 6-motion direct drive technology to smart inverter motors, LG models deliver precision cleaning and longevity. Grab your ideal washer at a fraction of the cost today.
Whirlpool offers versatile, family-friendly washing machines designed for deep cleaning and fabric care. With discounts of up to 31%, now’s a great time to take advantage of Whirlpool’s renowned reliability.
Whether you want an intuitive top loader or an energy-efficient front load machine, Whirlpool's smart sensors and load adapt features ensure great value and performance.
Haier’s washing machines offer compact efficiency and smart washing solutions for modern homes. With up to 45% off, you can experience quality performance at a surprisingly affordable price.
From anti-bacterial technologies to near-silent operation, Haier’s machines are perfect for small to mid-sized households. Don’t miss out on these value-packed deals.
Trusted for decades, Godrej washing machines are a great blend of durability and simplicity. Now available at up to 48% off, they’re a smart buy for anyone looking to save on dependable appliances.
Enjoy features like tough stain removal, digital displays, and auto-restart in sleek, user-friendly designs. These deals won’t last long, so act fast.
Voltas Beko brings European-inspired efficiency and Indian practicality to your laundry room. With discounts up to 56%, you can enjoy premium washing at nearly half the price.
Perfect for households looking for energy-saving and hygienic wash cycles, these machines offer top value. Explore the range and get more wash for your money today.
Best 7 kg washing machines in 2025: Top options for fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines
Best washing machine (May 2025): Top 10 picks from leading brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch and Panasonic
Best 5 star washing machine in India 2025 for power saving and deep cleaning: Top 10 energy efficient washers to buy
