Refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more are at 46% off during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest

|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 650 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator(, Gl-B257Hds3, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)View Details
₹82,990
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space)View Details
₹25,990
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)View Details
₹15,990
Haier 598 L, 3 Star, 83% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free, Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRT-683GK, Graphite Black)View Details
₹81,490
Voltas Beko ‘A Tata Product’ 210 L 3 star Made-in-India Direct cool Refrigerator (RDC245C/W0DBE0M000UGD, Dahlia Blue)View Details
If your refrigerator is giving you a hard time this year, you need an upgrade. With so many options from multiple brands, it’s easy to get confused about which one to choose. Luckily, the Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is here with incredible discounts of up to 46% on top brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. Looking for a sleek French door model, a spacious side-by-side, or an energy-efficient option? There’s something for every need and budget. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up the best refrigerator deals you can grab right now. Don’t miss these fantastic savings!
Upgrade your kitchen with a Samsung refrigerator at up to 36% off during the Amazon Sale. From stylish French door models to space-saving single doors, Samsung offers advanced cooling, energy efficiency, and sleek designs. Don’t miss this chance to bring home a top-rated fridge at a bargain!
Save up to 34% on LG refrigerators and get premium cooling technology at a great price. With smart features, energy efficiency, and spacious interiors, LG fridges are perfect for modern homes. Whether you need a double-door or a compact option, grab your deal before the sale ends!
Whirlpool refrigerators are now up to 33% off in the Amazon Sale! Known for their durability and efficient cooling, Whirlpool offers a range of models, from frost-free to inverter technology. This is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with a reliable fridge at a discounted price.
Get a Godrej refrigerator at up to 41% off and enjoy quality cooling at an affordable price. With innovative features and energy-efficient designs, Godrej fridges offer excellent performance for every household. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal during the Amazon Sale!
Haier refrigerators are now available at up to 43% off! Known for their sleek designs, spacious interiors, and advanced cooling, Haier offers great options for every home. Whether you need a small fridge or a large double-door model, now is the time to buy and save big!
Voltas Beko refrigerators are at their biggest discount yet, with up to 46% off during the Amazon Sale! Featuring modern technology, efficient cooling, and durable designs, these fridges offer excellent value. Grab your deal now and upgrade your kitchen with a high-performance refrigerator at an unbeatable price!
