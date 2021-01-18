Reliance Digital announces special discount for upcoming Republic Day sale

Reliance Digital is back with exciting pre-booking offers for the Republic Day “Digital India Sale". This year the offers get even bigger and better with double the benefits. Customers can book their favourite electronics paying an advance of ₹1000 during the pre-book period from 18th to 20th January 2021 and get an additional ₹1000 off, along with instant discounts and special offers running during the “Digital India Sale".

Customers can also choose to pre-book with Rs. 2000 to get an additional Rs. 2000 off on EMI, with all additional offers. All offers including the pre-booking benefits can be availed during the Digital India Sale, from 22nd to 26th January 2021.

All offers including pre-booking are available at Reliance Digital, My Jio stores and online at www.reliancedigital.in. Along with the biggest deals on the widest range of electronics, this year’s Republic Day “Digital India Sale" also offers customers, instant discounts from leading banks and financial institutions.

Customers can choose to shop safely at Reliance Digital stores or shop online at www.reliancedigital.in with Fastest Delivery or Store Pick-up from their nearest store as well.

Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with presence in over 800 cities with 550+ large format Reliance Digital stores.

