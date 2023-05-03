Hello User
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Reliance Jio Dive VR headset launched: Price, features and other details to know

Reliance Jio Dive VR headset launched: Price, features and other details to know

2 min read . 10:32 AM IST Livemint, Written By Neha Saini
JioDive VR headset is available on JioMart

Reliance Jio Dive VR headset is exclusive for Jio users only. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

Reliance Jio has launched its first virtual reality (VR) headset in the country. Called the JioDive, the VR headset comes just right in time allowing IPL fans to view matches in a 360-degree view on a virtual 100-inch screen.

JioDive VR headset costs 1,299. It will be available for purchase via JioMart. The headset is offered in Black color variant. 

The all-new VR headset has a three month warranty. Offers on its purchase include a cashback of 500 with Paytm Wallet.

The device is exclusive for Jio users only. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones having screen sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. The device features adjustable lenses with center and side wheels, allowing users to “make the image sharper and optical comfort."

The headset works using the smartphone’s gyroscope and accelerometer sensors. It is equipped with a click button to navigate the interface while wearing the headset. 

There is a three-way adjustable strap and a breathable face cushion for additional comfort.

How does the JioDive VR headset work?

The JioDive VR headset places two lenses in front of the phone’s screen that offers a 3D view to the users. As mentioned above, it relies on the handset’s gyroscope and accelerometer sensors to determine user movements and show different parts of the image or video.

How to use the JioDive VR headset?

To start using JioDive, one needs to install the JioImmerse app. They can do so by scanning the QR code on the headset’s retail box. 

Additionally, users must  connect to a Jio network - Jio 4G, 5G, or JioFiber network to use the JioImmerse app. Then log in to the JioImmerse app. Here, select JioDive, and select the “Watch on JioDive" option. 

Next, open the front cover of the headset and place the smartphone between the support clip and lenses. One can adjust the straps and picture quality before starting using the device.

