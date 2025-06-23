Reliance Jio launches AX6000 WiFi 6 router with AI Mesh and 6000Mbps speed: Details

Expanding its JioHome line-up, Reliance Jio has introduced a new high-speed WiFi 6 router for Indian consumers. The latest offering, named the AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router, is designed to provide a reliable and high-performance internet experience across large households and smart homes.

Features and specifications Supporting dual-band frequencies and offering speeds of up to 6000Mbps, the AX6000 router promises seamless connectivity for multiple devices at once. Key technologies such as OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access) and MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) are onboard to ensure efficient data distribution, even during heavy network usage, as per the company.

Jio has also included its proprietary True AI Mesh technology in the AX6000, which intelligently manages connections across various devices to eliminate dead zones and enhance overall network stability. The router supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, allowing users to optimise performance based on specific requirements.

In terms of coverage, the AX6000 is capable of extending WiFi signals across an area of up to 2,000 square feet, making it well-suited for large homes. Furthermore, it supports WPA3 encryption to bolster security and protect against cyber threats, ensuring a safer browsing experience.

One of the standout aspects of the router is its universal compatibility, it is designed to function seamlessly with all internet service providers in India. Additionally, the device is built with smart home integration in mind, offering smooth connectivity with a wide range of IoT devices.

The Reliance Jio AX6000 WiFi 6 Universal Router is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Its retail price is ₹5,999.

In other news, Jio BlackRock, the 50:50 partnership between Jio Financial Services (JFSL) and global asset manager BlackRock, has launched Aladdin, a sophisticated platform designed to deliver advanced investment analytics and risk management tools.