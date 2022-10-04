Reliance Jio launches its first laptop at 19,500: Features and availability

Reliance Jio has launched its first laptop in the country. The laptop is listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that reveals its specifications and price. Listed as Jio Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11.6 Inch Netbook, the laptop costs ₹19,500. Although it is already on sale, not everyone can buy it. Only government departments can shop via the GeM portal. It is expected that the laptop will be made available for the general public during Diwali. JioBook is already on display at the ongoing 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022.

