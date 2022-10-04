Reliance Jio launches its first laptop at 19,500: Features and availability

JioBook is already on display at the ongoing 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022.
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor.
Reliance Jio has launched its first laptop in the country. The laptop is listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that reveals its specifications and price. Listed as Jio Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 11.6 Inch Netbook, the laptop costs ₹19,500. Although it is already on sale, not everyone can buy it. Only government departments can shop via the GeM portal. It is expected that the laptop will be made available for the general public during Diwali. JioBook is already on display at the ongoing 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022.
Jio laptop features
As listed on the Government e-Marketplace website, the laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. It features a standard form factor and comes with metallic hinges. The chassis is made of ABS plastic. The laptop runs on the company’s own JioOS operating system.
The specifications sheet on the page reveals that the Jio laptop packs 2GB LPDDR4X RAM. There is no RAM expandability support on the device. The RAM is paired with 32GB eMMC storage.
Coming to the display, the Jio laptop has a 11.6-inch HD LED backlit anti-glare display. The screen is non-touch and features a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. Ports on the device include a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 port and an HDMI port. There are no USB Type-C ports available on it. However, there is a microSD card slot available.
Wireless connectivity on the laptop is supported by Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The device features Bluetooth connectivity and comes with Bluetooth version 5.2. It also supports 4G mobile broadband connectivity. Jio laptop comes with dual internal speakers and dual microphones. The device comes paired with a standard size keyboard and a touchpad with multi-gesture support. However, there is no fingerprint scanner on the device.
In terms of battery, the Jio laptop has a battery capacity of 55.1-60Ah with a backup of up to 8 hours. The device weighs 1.2 kg and comes with a one-year brand warranty.
