Reliance Jio launches JioPC to turn any TV into a cloud-based desktop: Price, specs and more

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new cloud-based virtual desktop service, JioPC, aimed at turning any television into a functional personal computer. The service eliminates the need for a separate CPU by operating entirely through the Jio Set-Top Box, which is compatible with existing JioFiber connections or can be purchased independently.

Advertisement

JioPC allows users to connect a keyboard and mouse to their TV to access a virtual desktop interface. It runs on the cloud and uses Ubuntu (Linux) as its operating system. The platform is intended for basic computing tasks, including web browsing, programming, online learning, and document editing. However, it currently does not support hardware peripherals such as webcams or printers.

The service is being offered on a pay-as-you-go basis, with no long-term contracts or maintenance charges. Monthly plans start at ₹599 plus GST, and customers can opt for longer-duration packages that include additional months of complimentary usage. For instance, a ₹1,499 plan covers three months with an extra month included, totalling four months of unlimited use. Similarly, the annual ₹4,599 plan comes with three additional months, extending the total service period to 15 months.

Advertisement

JioPC’s virtual machine configuration includes four CPUs, 8GB RAM, and 100GB of cloud storage. In addition to the base software, which features LibreOffice, users can access Microsoft Office applications via browser-based access. Subscribers will also receive a one-month trial with access to Jio Workspace, browser-based Microsoft Office tools, and expanded 512GB cloud storage.

Also Read | Jio turns TVs into cloud PCs with new JioPC virtual desktop service

To boost creative and productivity capabilities, JioPC has partnered with Adobe to offer users free access to Adobe Express, a platform for graphic design and content creation. The subscription also includes access to AI tools and other commonly used applications, enhancing its utility for users without access to a traditional computer setup.

Setting up the service involves powering on the Jio Set-Top Box, launching the JioPC application via the Apps section, and registering through a linked contact number. Once logged in, the cloud desktop becomes instantly accessible.

Advertisement