Reliance Jio rolls out new ISD plans, prices start at ₹39. Check details here
Jio has introduced new ISD recharge plans starting at ₹39, offering dedicated minutes for various countries. Additionally, new ₹1,028 and ₹1,029 plans provide extensive benefits like unlimited voice calls, 2GB daily data, and free access to platforms like JioTV and Amazon Prime Lite.
Telecom giant Reliance Jio has rejigged its ISD recharge plans, with the new plans starting at just ₹39. The new packs offered dedicated minutes for a period of 7 days and Jio claims it is offering the ISD minutes at the ‘most affordable rates’.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message