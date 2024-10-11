Reliance Jio rolls out new ISD plans, prices start at ₹39. Check details here

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has rejigged its ISD recharge plans, with the new plans starting at just ₹39. The new packs offered dedicated minutes for a period of 7 days and Jio claims it is offering the ISD minutes at the ‘most affordable rates’.

Jio has revised the rates of ISD recharge plan for Bangladesh, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, China, Germany Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Spain and Indonesia.

Reliance Jio new ISD plans:

Reliance Jio ISD plan for USA and Canada starts at ₹39, offering 30 minutes of talk time with a validity of 7 days. Meanwhile, there is a ₹49 plan for Bangladesh, ₹59 plan for Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong, offering 20 and 15 minutes of talk times respectively.

Moreover, there is a ₹69 recharge plan for Australia and New Zealand with a talktime of 15 minutes and a ₹79 recharge for United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain with 10 minutes of talk time.

Reliance Jio new ₹ 1,028 and ₹ 1,029 plans:

Notably, Reliance had also recently introduced new ₹1,028 and ₹1,029 recharge plans with some complimentary benefits. The ₹1,028 plan comes with an 84 day validity and offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS and 2GB of data per day. Moreover, there is also provision for free 5G data without any limits in areas where Jio's 5G coverage is available. It also comes with complimentary Swiggy One Lite membership along with access to Jio's suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Meanwhile, the Jio ₹1,029 plan comes with much of the same benefits as the ₹1,028 plan, offering a 84 day validity, 100 SMS and 2GB of data per day and unlimited 5G connectivity. However, with this plan users will complementary access to Amazon Prime Lite membership apart form the Jio suite of apps.

