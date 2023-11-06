Reliance Jio unveils JioMotive: Here's how to transform your car into a smart vehicle in minutes
Reliance Jio's JioMotive is an OBD device that turns any car into a smart vehicle. It features real-time 4G GPS tracking, geo-fencing, health status monitoring, and driving performance analysis. The device is currently available for Rs. 4,999 on Reliance Digital.
Reliance Jio has introduced its inaugural OBD device for automobiles, named JioMotive, aiming to transform any car into a smart vehicle within minutes. This innovative device comes equipped with a wide range of features, designed to bolster vehicle security and elevate the overall driving experience.