Reliance Jio's JioMotive is an OBD device that turns any car into a smart vehicle. It features real-time 4G GPS tracking, geo-fencing, health status monitoring, and driving performance analysis. The device is currently available for Rs. 4,999 on Reliance Digital.

Reliance Jio has introduced its inaugural OBD device for automobiles, named JioMotive, aiming to transform any car into a smart vehicle within minutes. This innovative device comes equipped with a wide range of features, designed to bolster vehicle security and elevate the overall driving experience.

Price of JioMotive JioMotive is listed at a retail price of Rs. 11,999, but you can currently find it on Reliance Digital for just Rs. 4,999, providing a substantial discount of nearly 58 percent. The services it offers are subscription-based, and the first year is complimentary. Following this initial period, you can access all the features for an annual fee of Rs. 599. It is important to note that the device exclusively functions with a Jio SIM card.

JioMotive is designed to slot into your car's On-board Diagnostics (OBD) port, typically situated beneath the steering wheel in most vehicles. With real-time 4G GPS vehicle tracking, you can instantly monitor your vehicle's movements. Additionally, featuring an e-SIM, it allows connectivity to your current data plan, removing the necessity for a separate SIM card purchase.

Additionally, the device incorporates Geo Fencing, allowing users to establish virtual boundaries on the map to monitor their vehicle's location. Upon the vehicle moving beyond the marked area, an alert is triggered. Furthermore, the time fencing feature notifies users when the vehicle has been activated.

JioMotive boasts a range of intelligent features, including Health Status Monitoring, which offers valuable insights into your vehicle's well-being, such as battery percentage and engine load. It also provides Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) alerts should any issues arise.

Additionally, the Driving Performance Analysis delivers information on your driving style and habits, while the device includes a trip tracker. Notably, JioMotive is equipped with anti-theft and accident detection features.

Reliance Jio stated in a release, “Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car's internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring."

