Reliance JioBook with JioOS and 11-inch display launched, priced at ₹16,499
- JioBook runs on the company’s JioOS and weighs 990 grams.
Reliance Jio has launched all new JioBook laptop in the country today. The laptop is equipped with a 11-inch HD screen and runs on an octa-core chipset. JioBook is claimed to be the country’s ‘first learning book’ and will be available from August 5 onwards.
JioBook laptop is priced at ₹16,499. Customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through Amazon.in. As mentioned above, it will be available from August 5 onwards.
"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," said Reliance Retail Spokesperson.
JioBook runs on the company’s own advanced JioOS operating system with features like 4G-LTE and dual-band WiFi capabilities, intuitive interface, 75+ keyboard shortcuts, trackpad gestures, screen extension, wireless printing and multi-tasking screens. Other features coming with JioOS are integrated chatbot, access to educational content through Jio TV app and leading gaming titles with JioCloudGames.
The laptop is also equipped with JioBIAN that offers a ‘ready coding environment’ enabling students to learn code in various languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pear.
On the design front, JioBook features a stylish design with matte-finish and ultra slim body built. The laptop weighs 990 grams. It is powered by 2.0 GHz octa core processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage capacity which is expandable up to 256GB using a micro SD card. It comes with an Infinity keyboard, a large multi-gesture trackpad and in-built USB/HDMI ports.
Battery pack of the laptop is not revealed, but Jio claims that it can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The laptop features a HD webcam with stereo sound.
